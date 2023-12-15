Shrewsbury v Portsmouth: Who's out and who's a doubt

Morgan Feeney and Taylor Perry returned last weekend - both having a big impact - but it doesn't look likely they will be boosted by any more returning squad members ahead of the clash against Pompey.

Jason Sraha 35% chance

The Town boss has pretty much admitted that he will not be involved this weekend but has said the defender has turned a corner during his recovery from an ankle problem. He reached 90 per cent of his sprint speed on Wednesday so he could be back for Peterborough.

Brandon Fleming 20% chance

Another Town player with ankle ligament damage, Taylor revealed the Hull City loanee has been back on the grass this week, which is without doubt a positive sign. This game will most likely still be too early though.

Elliot Thorpe 0% chance

Has not had a re-occurrence of the back problem that has ruled him out for much of the season, but he is on a period of rest. The Town boss says he will not be back in action before Christmas.

Tom Flanagan 0% chance

A nasty knee injury for Flanagan will leave him out of the team for quite some time. It is hard to see him being in contention until at least January.

Tom Bayliss 0% chance

Will be making progress now as it has almost been a month since the game against Blackpool, another player whose return is not imminent.

Ryan Finnigan 0% chance

Another long-term absentee - Taylor said he will be back in contention come January.

Kieran Phillips 0% chance

The forward has a knee injury and was ruled out for three months at the start of November.

George Nurse 0% chance

Still making his way back from his ACL injury.