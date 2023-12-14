Matt Taylor hoping transfer fireworks in January

Shrews have already completed their first signing of the window as Roland Idowu joined from Waterford, signing a two-and-a-half-year deal in Shropshire.

Despite signing well before the window opens and being able to train with his new team-mates, Idowu won’t be able to play until the New Year.

And the Town boss expects January to be a busy month for the club with players either joining the club or moving on.

“I am expecting it to be a busy month getting players out of the treatment room,” he said when asked about January transfer plans. “Of course, there will be players, new players that come into the squad, will there be players that maybe move on? I would imagine so.

“But that is no different to any other football club up and down the country, what that looks like at the moment? We have had lots of conversations and what have you. But I have learnt pretty quickly that not everything happens in the way that you want it to.”

Town had a busy summer – adding 13 senior players to their squad during the window.

That was, in part, due to injuries suffered by George Nurse, who was ruled out with an ACL injury and Jordan Shipley, who was ruled out for a period of time with a knee problem.

With Elliot Thorpe’s back problem, it also meant they had to sign Ryan Finnigan as Carl Winchester had moved to fill in at right wing-back in Thorpe’s absence.

Town have struggled at the top end of the pitch as well, and Taylor says they are working hard behind the scenes for January.

“It is a case of taking every day as it comes,” he added. “We have recruitment meetings so there is a lot still for us to talk about but the one thing I can guarantee is that all of the work going on behind the scenes is quite a lot because we understand just how important this transfer window could be, and will be as a football club.

“So, you never take anything off the table because football is such a crazy game and anything could happen.

“But the one thing I would say is there will be players coming into the building, yes.”