Ollie Westbury analysis: Shrewsbury's big reset after heavy defeat has paid off

It was November 18 when Shrewsbury Town fell to a miserable 4-0 defeat to Blackpool at the seaside.

They were really poor that day with Matt Taylor acknowledging the performance was not acceptable.

To put it simply, they were outclassed, and it meant the players and staff were coming under increasing pressure to get it right.

Since then, they have responded perfectly – in their four games across all competitions they have shown everything they did not on that day at the seaside, and it has been great to see.

Despite being without a number of senior first-team regulars – all missing through injury – they have managed to put in performances to pick up three wins and a draw when it looked like everything was stacked against them.

With that, they have put to bed their unwanted away record. Firstly with a battling win against Notts County in the FA Cup and then with a superb 1-0 victory against Wycombe Wanderers on Saturday.

The win against the Chairboys was the first away success in the league since their 1-0 triumph over Fleetwood at the end of August.

The one thing you can say about Town is they are well organised, they are well drilled, and they work together and defend as a team.

Taylor said they used the week after the Blackpool defeat to reset and that is something that has really worked out for them.