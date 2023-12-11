Matt Taylor delivers important Shrewsbury message

Town produced a superb rearguard performance at Adams Park at the weekend to record their second win in successive years in Buckinghamshire.

Taylor’s team had 35 per cent possession on Saturday and defended well, with Town number one Marko Marosi making several brilliant saves to keep their lead intact.

The boss said despite winning three of of their last four, he will continue to demand more from his players, and one of those things is more composure on the ball.

“I cannot question what we do without the ball,” he said when asked where his side can improve. “I think we can be better on the ball.

“I will and I have said that to the players after the game, we can better on it.

“They are good footballers, when you look at how we defended on Saturday and how resolute we are that is the minimum.

“If I was stood here and I said I thought that was the perfect performance and I am not going to ask them to do anything else then I would be lying.

“You always want to try and get more out of your players and that is where I see us at the moment. We are really really dogged, and I believe we are willing to defend our goal with our lives and that is so important especially when you come to a place like this where they have exceptional footballers.

“But I am always going to demand more from the players, I cannot demand much more from them in terms of their effort because they are giving their all, but I will always demand more from them on the ball.”

Taylor’s Town team are now 11th in the league, having gotten 27 points from their 21 games. They now have some tough home games coming up before Christmas, but they have taken 19 points from their 10 league games in Shropshire so will relish the task of taking on Portsmouth and Peterborough.

“Having been a footballer for a long time and now a manager once that ball starts rolling,” he said when asked how big a part momentum plays.

“For example, the results in the last four games have been really good and we have to use that momentum to our advantage, and they have to have more belief in each other.

“You cannot come away from the fact, that was close to as good as away performance that you are going to get where you have been really resolute out of possession.”

Despite Taylor Perry coming back into the squad – and scoring the winner on Saturday – they are still being hampered by injuries. So they will hope to have one or two back next weekend.