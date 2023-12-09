Matt Taylor: Former Shrewsbury skipper deserves welcome

Leahy, who played all 46 League One games in a Town shirt last season, led Town on the pitch to their second-highest finish in 33 years.

But he left in the summer for Wycombe, and the Town boss says he has nothing bad to say about the 31-year-old, and he hopes he gets a good reception.

“I don’t have anything negative to say about Luke,” he said.

“From the time I was in the building, he handled himself extremely professionally, and I understood his reasons for wanting to leave and there are no issues with that.

“So do I think he will get a good reception? I hope so because he did a lot for this football club.