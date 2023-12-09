Shropshire Star
Matt Taylor: Former Shrewsbury skipper deserves welcome

Matt Taylor hopes former captain Luke Leahy gets a good reception when he comes up against Shrewsbury Town today.

By Ollie Westbury
Luke Leahy of Shrewsbury Town at full time (AMA)

Leahy, who played all 46 League One games in a Town shirt last season, led Town on the pitch to their second-highest finish in 33 years.

But he left in the summer for Wycombe, and the Town boss says he has nothing bad to say about the 31-year-old, and he hopes he gets a good reception.

“I don’t have anything negative to say about Luke,” he said.

“From the time I was in the building, he handled himself extremely professionally, and I understood his reasons for wanting to leave and there are no issues with that.

“So do I think he will get a good reception? I hope so because he did a lot for this football club.

