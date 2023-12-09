Matt Taylor: Downtime just the tonic

Following his side’s progression to the third round of the FA Cup after a superb win at Notts County – the Shrewsbury players and staff were given three days off.

They reported back for training on Tuesday, but after an incredibly busy few weeks with lots of travelling, Taylor spoke about the importance of switching off.

“On Sunday, I went out for a birthday dinner, as I had not had the chance to do that,” he said.

“I went out with all my family; parents, sister and all the kids that was really nice actually.

“I took my wife out for dinner on Saturday night, and I took my daughter to an appointment during the day, and then on Monday, I spent my day watching Wycombe Wanderers and going through everything.