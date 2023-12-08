Wycombe v Shrewsbury: Who's out and who's a doubt

They managed to get a 3-2 win against Notts County last weekend, but on paper, this looks a very different proposition - albeit The Chairboys are horrendously out of form.

What is the Shrewsbury Town squad looking like for the game?

Morgan Feeney 80% chance

Matt Taylor said yesterday that Feeney has passed all of the tests, and he is set to take part in training today (Friday). If gets through that, he will be involved.

Taylor Perry 40% chance

Still, a slight possibility he could make it in time, Taylor said his hamstrings were still 'tender' much rests on whether he trains today or not.

Jason Sraha 0% chance