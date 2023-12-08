Wycombe v Shrewsbury: Ollie Westbury's predicted line-up

It doesn't look like Matt Taylor is going to have many options to re-introduce to his team for the clash, so what XI will he go with?

I think it will be a 3-4-1-2 with Dan Udoh playing in the number 10 role - a similar position to where he played against Exeter - he has been in excellent form of late.

1. Marko Marosi

Quiet night for Marosi against Notts County last weekend despite all the possession they had. He will be hoping for a similar afternoon against Wycombe.

2. Aaron Pierre

Was excellent against Notts County after waiting for his chance. I expect him to keep his place in the XI.

3. Chey Dunkley

Two good defensive displays from Dunkley against Exeter and County. The skipper leads by example. He will play against Wycombe.