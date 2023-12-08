Wycombe v Shrewsbury - Match preview

Feeney (kidney) and Perry (hamstring) have not featured for Salop since their 2-1 win against Port Vale two weeks ago amid an injury crisis for Town, which saw them take on Notts County without 11 first-team players.

Another week has passed, and Feeney and Perry are nearing a return providing they can train today ahead of the trip to Adams Park tomorrow.

“I think we might have one or two back in the group,” Town head coach Matt Taylor said.

“Morgan Feeney has passed all of his tests. He had a really nasty injury with his kidney, one that you could not have forecasted even if you wanted to.

“He is in a good position at the moment where we feel he might be able to join back in with the group, but that won’t be until tomorrow.