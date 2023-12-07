The reason why Carl Winchester has become Shrewsbury Town's ever present man

The former Sunderland man has started each league game and all three of Town’s cup games amid an injury crisis which has given him little chance to rest.

Last season when he joined on deadline day on loan from Sunderland, he made 39 appearances for Town there too.

And when asked what he thinks the reason for this is, Winchester said it is down to looking after himself in the gym and experience.

“Well thankfully not picking up any injuries,” he joked. “It is looking after yourself in the gym and doing your best to recover, that is the most important thing as well with the amount of games you play a season.