Shrewsbury sweating on fitness of duo

Feeney (kidney) and Perry (hamstring) have not featured for Salop since their 2-1 win against Port Vale two weeks ago amid an injury crisis for Town, which saw them take on Notts County without 11 first-team players.

Another week has passed, and Feeney and Perry are nearing a return providing they can train on Friday ahead of the trip to Adams Park this weekend.

“I think we might have one or two back in the group," head coach Matt Taylor said.

“Morgan Feeney has passed all of his tests. He had a really nasty injury with his kidney, one that you could not have forecasted even if you wanted to.

“He is in a good position at the moment where we feel he might be able to join back in with the group, but that won’t be until tomorrow.

“Taylor Perry is still a bit tender, and he still has a bit of an issue with his hamstring, if we can get Taylor on the grass tomorrow I would be surprised.

“As it looks at the moment the group is not as healthy as we would like, but what we do have after Christmas is we should have a flurry of players coming back into the group."

Jason Sraha picked up an ankle injury during Town's 4-0 hammering at Blackpool and despite Shrews hoping he was close to a return – he has still not trained – and Taylor has ruled him out of the clash against the Chairboys.

He said: “Jason is in a difficult position at the moment because it is a longer injury than we first thought it would be, and with him understanding his body, it has taken a little bit longer.

“He has got an issue with his ankle, and we are desperately making sure we do the right thing for him while also giving him the best opportunity to be fit as soon as possible.

“Jason will not be available for this weekend, I am 100 per cent sure of that unfortunately.

“We are trying to step him up outside, if it does not get to a point in the next seven to 10 days where we feel we can really push him along and get him onto the grass and back in with the group then it will probably mean he will need to and have an appointment with the consultant to try and get to the crooks and bottom of the issue that he has.”

Max Mata has recovered from illness and is expected to be involved.

The game is the first time Town will come up against former club captain Luke Leahy since he departed in the summer.

The midfielder, who featured in all 46 of their League One games last season alongside Chey Dunkley, has been out with a head injury after taking a nasty blow against Stevenage.

But he played 54 minutes in the game against Fulham under-23s in midweek and could be set for a league return.

Town could also come up against former loanee Killian Phillips in the game.