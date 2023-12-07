A striker’s dream moment – Shrewsbury's hat-trick heroes

A goal in the first half and two in the second was enough to send Salop into the third round of the FA Cup for the seventh consecutive year.

It was the first time a Shrewsbury player had scored three times in a clash since October 2021.

Ryan Bowman

It so happens Bowman was the previous hat-trick hero for the club, too. It was during his first season at the Croud Meadow after joining from Exeter. It was the first time he had scored in front of the home crowd after he netted his first goal for the club at Hillsborough the month before.

It followed a similar pattern to his most recent hat-trick. He scored early, in the sixth minute, before adding a goal in the 73rd and 83rd minutes to help guide Salop to a 4-1 win.

Shilow Tracey

The winger’s career never really got going at Shrewsbury, with him only making eight appearances in League One during his time in Shropshire.

But there was one stand-out moment for him when he scored a hat-trick against Crewe during their Football League Trophy clash back in November 2020.

In a team featuring two current Salop players – Harry Burgoyne and Aaron Pierre – Tracey scored either side of half-time after Matthew Millar had opened the scoring for Town.

With the clash finely poised at 3-3, Tracey bagged the winner and completed his hat-trick eight minutes from time.

Fejiri Okenabirhie of Shrewsbury Town celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 3-2 (AMA)

Fejiri Okenabirhie