Treatment room: The latest update from Shrewsbury Town's growing injury list

All the members of Town’s squad have picked up different injuries at different times – so OLLIE WESTBURY provides an update on when he expects them to be back.

Taylor Perry and Jason Sraha

These are the two injuries that Town have that are perhaps the least worrying.

Perry (hamstring) trained ahead of the game with Notts County, but was not fit enough to feature.

Town were hopeful after the win against Port Vale that Sraha (ankle) could be involved at Exeter but he did not make it, and the FA Cup clash was too soon as well.

After a free week, both could be close to being back in action this weekend.

Elliot Thorpe and Morgan Feeney

Thorpe has suffered a setback in his recovery from a back injury, and Matt Taylor says they are playing a waiting game at the moment as they assess the damage.

He said: “We are still at the stage where he has got to rest it and then see what happens. Elliot will tell you this, it has been a really difficult time for him because he came in with high hopes.”

Feeney came back from a hamstring injury and took a nasty blow to the kidney in the win against Port Vale, and Taylor says they must let him recover too.

“What we cannot do is take any risks with Morgan,” he said.

“If he were to take another bang on it, the last thing that we want is any internal bleeding.”

It is a week-by-week process for Town as we await further updates.

Brandon Fleming

The wing-back has not played since the win against Derby but Taylor said last week he is hopeful he will play before Christmas.

Ryan Finnigan

The midfielder, on loan from Southampton, has become a bit of a forgotten man he has been out for so long with injury.

He is doing his rehabilitation with his parent club, but Taylor has said he is due to be back with Salop at some point in January.

Kieran Phillips and George Nurse

Both players have been out for a long time. Phillips has a knee injury and Matt Taylor said at the start of November he expected him to be out for three months with it – which means he is looking at February.

George Nurse ruptured his ACL in pre-season and, although he is back running, is still going to be out for some time.

Tom Flanagan and Tom Bayliss

Both players picked up injuries recently – Bayliss went off in the win over Blackpool and is expected to be out for six to eight weeks.

Flanagan went off against Port Vale with a knee injury, which Taylor said was similar to the one Jordan Shipley suffered earlier in the season – he was out for more than two months.