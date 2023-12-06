Shrewsbury Town set to sign Waterford midfielder Roland Idowu

The 21-year-old Southampton academy product has spent the last year at Waterford - but is now set to join former team mate Tunmise Sobowale, who signed for Salop from the Irish side back in the summer.

Idowu, who initially spent time in Ireland with St Kevin’s Boys and St Joseph’s Boys went on to represent the country at under 16, 17 and 18 level.

He then joined the Saints before being released and going on to sign for Cardiff City's under 21s.

But he left the Bluebirds to move to Bohemians in the League of Ireland - and then made the switch to Waterford back in January 2022 and helped the side win promotion back to the Irish top flight.

It is now understood that he is set for a move back to English football with Salop - after the two clubs agreed a deal.

And the midfielder has taken to social media to announce that he is set to depart the Irish side.

He said: "Massive thanks to everyone at Waterford FC, extremely grateful to my teammates, staff and fans supporting me and I thank God for the success that we achieved with promotion, wish the club all the best in the future."

He will become the third player to sign for Town from Ireland this season, following on from Sobowale and Max Mata, who arrived from Sligo Rovers.