Shrews Views S3 E18: FA Cup Wrexham derby & who is the Shrewsbury witch?

In the latest episode, the boys reflect on a successful Friday evening in the FA Cup at Notts County - and the mouthwatering third round tie against old rivals Wrexham.

Again, they discuss the ever growing Salop injury list, the future of Shrewsbury's crocked loanees, while also asking the question, who is the Shrewsbury witch?

And the boys look ahead to the trip to Wycombe and Shrewsbury's reunion with former captain Luke Leahy.