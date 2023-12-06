Carl Winchester is targeting important change

Town have taken 19 points from the 10 home games in League One this season, but their away form has been a struggle.

They did win last Friday against Notts County – a 3-2 victory courtesy of a Ryan Bowman hat-trick – and they took a point from Exeter in Devon before that.

And now against Wycombe this weekend they have a chance to start putting it right on their travels in the league come Saturday.

And when asked Winchester was unsure of the reason as to why they have not had it easy away from Shropshire.

“You just can’t put your finger on it,” he said. “Is it the fans at home? Do they help you when they get behind you, I don’t know what it is.

“I wish I knew the answer for you, we know we need to be better away from home because we start picking up points there too then we can really start pushing up the table.

“Once get a couple of the lads back too who knows what can happen.”

Town battled really hard to get a point against Exeter, despite having 10 of their normal first-team players out with injury.

It was a gritty display where they defended well and held on for a clean sheet.

It was a similar performance against Notts County at Meadow Lane as with everything against they managed to pull a result out of the bag.

Winchester said: “When we played Exeter away they were coming off the back of a result against Bolton where they had lost 7-0, so they were out to get a reaction.

“So we said, whatever happens in this do not lose the game, as matches like Blackpool away have just not been good enough from us.

“Even by starting with something small, a clean sheet a point and build on it from there.

“We got a clean sheet and a point but we need to start to take our home form into the away games.

“We are high up in the home form table for home form, it does show that we are building something at home but it is just away from home at the moment.

“We know we have not been good enough this season and we need to be a lot better.”

The trip to Wycombe will see Town come up against former midfielder Killian Phillips – who had a loan spell in Shropshire earlier this year. Former Salop skipper Luke Leahy has been out with concussion, so may not make the clash.