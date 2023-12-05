Shrewsbury boss Matt Taylor gives update on Southampton loanee Ryan Finnigan's injury comeback

Finnigan is currently back with his parent club Southampton doing his rehab after ankle surgery.

The midfielder arrived in Shropshire on deadline day but suffered a nasty ankle injury in training – it was an innocuous one to pick up with nobody anywhere near him.

And Taylor has provided an update on where he is at during his recovery.

“He is back at Southampton and we anticipate he will be back available at some time in January,” he said.

“He has been a big miss as well, he has been a really big miss.

“I like Ryan as a footballer, it was his second loan having been at Crewe last season.

“We knew what we were getting. He understood the rigours of first-team football.

“We have not been able to use him, so it has been really difficult as there are quite a few players on my injury board who I have been unable to use and call upon.

“It is not anybody’s fault it is just the way it has dropped, unfortunately.

“He had surgery, and it is a difficult one, he is back with Southampton doing his rehabilitation down there.

“As and when we get a confirmed date, I will let you know when we are expecting it, but I don’t think it is imminent unfortunately.”

Town are back in League One action this weekend when they take on Wycombe at Adams Park.