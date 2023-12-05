Dave Edwards: Shrewsbury's positive week topped off by magical FA Cup draw

Victory against Port Vale was massive, the point against Exeter City was good but then to turn around in such a small amount of time for a Friday game was just superb. There has been a lot of talk about Town’s performances of late, but they have come back from that with the answers. Given the fact the squad is on its knees, you have to give huge credit to everyone involved. Although Shrewsbury were not at their absolute best, it was definitely a game that I was looking at thinking it was going to be difficult.

I have covered County this season when they played Bradford, and they absolutely blew them away and were 4-0 up at half-time.

Some of the football they played was sensational, I thought it was going to be a really difficult night for Town, and they might have been on the wrong side of a cup upset.

Fortunately, County made mistakes, but Shrewsbury did enough to capitalise on it, and it is always nice that Ryan Bowman got on the score sheet.