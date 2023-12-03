Shrewsbury Town could welcome old foes Wrexham in FA Cup third round

Matt Taylor's men booked their spot in round three via Friday night's 3-2 win at League Two Notts County courtesy of a Ryan Bowman hat-trick.

And the third round draw paired them with the Welsh outfit, for so long fierce and regular rivals of Salop, or Yeovil Town for a home tie at Croud Meadow in the new year.

Wrexham's second round home tie against National League South outfit Yeovil takes place later today (Sunday) at 3.45pm. The Glovers are two divisions below Wrexham, now of League Two.

Shrewsbury and Wrexham have not met in competitive action since the League Two season of 2007/08.

The Racecourse outfit's famous owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have brought significant and regular attention on the club since their takeover. Wrexham are currently second in League Two.

Taylor's Town are 12th in League One.

The third round tie takes place on the weekend of Saturday, January 6.