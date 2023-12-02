Ollie Westbury debrief: What a difference a week has made for Shrewsbury Town

Just before they took on Port Vale at the Croud Meadow the signs looked ominous for Town.

They were ravaged by injuries and they were on the back of a terrible performance against Blackpool at Bloomfield Road.

What a difference a week makes.

At times this season Shrews players have been criticised. They have gone behind in games and folded – never looking like they are going to get back into it.

They have struggled with their away form, but they really do look as if they are starting to show signs of grit and determination on a regular basis.

The manager must get credit for that. The hallmarks of his team this week have been excellent out of possession.

They are well coached and well organised and now, when they get their chances in the final third, they are taking them with both hands.