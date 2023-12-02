Notts County 2 Shrewsbury 3: player ratings - Ryan Bowman shines as Salop take advantage in FA Cup

Marko Marosi

A quiet night for the Shrewsbury Town number one. Considering Notts County's dominance in possession, he hardly had to make a save.

Quiet... 6

Chey Dunkley

Another good display for the Town skipper. He picked up a booking early on, but he led his troops well and they managed to hold on for the victory.

Leader... 7

Aaron Pierre

The defender was good against Exeter, but he took that to a new level against County. He headered away so many dangerous balls into the box and was a big reason Town were so solid.

Superb... 8

Joe Anderson

Third big performance of the week for Anderson. It was his ball into the channel that caused chaos in the County defence for the second goal.

Good.. 7

Mal Benning

Has been criticised by some this season, but this was easily his best performance in a Town shirt. He was a bright spark on the ball before the break and defended well too.

Improved... 7

Elliott Bennett

The wing-back had to overcome the pain barrier to play with eight stitches in his foot - he did that and was solid as a rock all evening.

Brave... 7

Jordan Shipley

The third start of the week for Shipley, and it was his pressing that led to the third goal. Showed real desire to work hard and hold onto the lead.

Steady 7

Nohan Kenneh

Does so many good things off the ball with his work rate and his tough tackling, but he does need to look after the ball a little better when he gets it.

Careless... 6

Carl Winchester

Town had very little of the ball and so it was another immense shift from Winchester. He did so well late on to win Town some important free-kicks and slow the game down.

Vital .. 7

Dan Udoh

His strike partner will get the credit as he scored a hat-trick, but Udoh's impact on the performance cannot be understated he was absolutely brilliant.

Immense... 8

Ryan Bowman

Has found himself out of the team a lot this season so the forward will be delighted he has managed to score three goals. They were all really composed finishes too.

Calm... 8

Subs: Tunmise Sobowale (Bowman 82), Jack Loughran (Udoh 90)

Not used: Burgoyne, Mata, Whitney, Collins, Watts, Owusu, Godwin.