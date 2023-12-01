Notts County v Shrewsbury: Ollie Westbury's predicted line-up
Another game for Shrewsbury Town is here already, and Matt Taylor has very few options to choose from ahead of the trip to Notts County.
Plus
Published
But with the players he does have available, who will he choose?
1. Marko Marosi
The Salop number one always plays when he is fit - he will be in the team.
2. Aaron Pierre
He made his first league start in his second spell at Shrewsbury Town on Tuesday night, and he did well. He will play at the heart of the defence.
3. Chey Dunkley
There was a slightly different role for the Town skipper in midweek, he played on the right of the back three and he was very composed.
4. Joe Anderson