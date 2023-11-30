Notts County vs Shrewsbury: Who's out and who's a doubt

Elliott Bennett 90 % chance

Has had eight stitches to the cut he picked up on Tuesday evening but is desperate to play. Taylor said: "Elliott thinks he will be alright so who am I to tell him otherwise."

Taylor Perry 25% chance

Still a slight possibility he could make it in time, he did train on Thursday, but Matt Taylor has said it is unlikely he will be fit enough.

Jason Sraha 0% chance

Town boss has ruled him out of the clash with an ankle problem picked up in the game against Blackpool, he still not right.

Elliot Thorpe 0% chance