Shropshire Star
Close

Notts County vs Shrewsbury: Who's out and who's a doubt

The injury list for Shrewsbury Town currently has 11 players on it - what chance do they have of making the squad for the game against Notts County?

Plus
By Ollie Westbury
Published
Taylor Perry of Shrewsbury Town (AMA)

Elliott Bennett 90 % chance

Has had eight stitches to the cut he picked up on Tuesday evening but is desperate to play. Taylor said: "Elliott thinks he will be alright so who am I to tell him otherwise."

Taylor Perry 25% chance

Still a slight possibility he could make it in time, he did train on Thursday, but Matt Taylor has said it is unlikely he will be fit enough.

Jason Sraha 0% chance

Town boss has ruled him out of the clash with an ankle problem picked up in the game against Blackpool, he still not right.

Elliot Thorpe 0% chance

Similar stories
Most popular