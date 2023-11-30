Notts County vs Shrewsbury: Who's out and who's a doubt
The injury list for Shrewsbury Town currently has 11 players on it - what chance do they have of making the squad for the game against Notts County?
Elliott Bennett 90 % chance
Has had eight stitches to the cut he picked up on Tuesday evening but is desperate to play. Taylor said: "Elliott thinks he will be alright so who am I to tell him otherwise."
Taylor Perry 25% chance
Still a slight possibility he could make it in time, he did train on Thursday, but Matt Taylor has said it is unlikely he will be fit enough.
Jason Sraha 0% chance
Town boss has ruled him out of the clash with an ankle problem picked up in the game against Blackpool, he still not right.