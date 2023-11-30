Matt Taylor sets out when Shrewsbury Town loanee Brandon Fleming could return from ankle injury

The wing-back was just starting to find his best form in a Shrews shirt before he took a nasty blow to the ankle in the second half of Town’s 1-0 win against Derby at the end of October.

Initially, the club did not think the injury was too serious, with boss Taylor thinking he had a chance to be back in the team soon, but the Hull City loanee suffered a setback in training and had to go to London to see a specialist.

It revealed he had sustained ankle ligament damage, and Taylor has said when they hope to have him back in contention.

“I would say it is going to be weeks, we will see him before Christmas. When, exactly in terms of a date, we will see. I do not know just yet,” Taylor said about Fleming.

“He was just starting to get a head of steam with his performances.”

The 23-year-old had the chance to do his rehab with his parent club, but has chosen to do most of it in Shropshire with his Town team-mates – something Taylor is a big fan of.

“He is tenacious, a good footballer,” added Taylor.

“But what I like about Brandon is that he had the opportunity to stay at his parent club at Hull City to do his rehabilitation, but he wanted to be back here with the players.

“That speaks massive volumes for him. That in itself is really positive, he is one of those players who every time you see him in the morning he has a smile on his face.

“It will be even better to have him back on the training pitch.”

Town are really up against it from an injury perspective.

They currently have 11 senior outfield players in the treatment room. In the 0-0 draw with Exeter on Tuesday night they only had two senior players on the bench.

One of those was Tunmise Sobowale, who had to come on for Elliott Bennett after he became the latest injury casualty midway through the first half.

The hardest thing for Town is that their injury problems show no sign of slowing down.

They will need to dust themselves off and prepare to go again as they have a huge game coming up against Notts County in the FA Cup tomorrow night.

These games provide valuable income for the club.