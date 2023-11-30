Carl Winchester: Shrewsbury Town must be cursed

Town travel to Notts County tonight to take on the League Two high-flyers in the FA Cup, but they will be without 10 regular first-team players who have been sidelined through injury.

Elliott Bennett came off with a laceration to his ankle midway through the first half in the 0-0 draw with Exeter and is the only one of Salop’s injured players who has a chance of making it tonight – despite the injury requiring eight stitches.

And Carl Winchester has said Town’s luck in that department has been hard to believe.

“I have never seen anything like this,” he said. “I don’t know, I was speaking to the gaffer and I said someone must have a witch in their family or someone is cursed in the team or something because I have never seen anything like it. It is mental.

“It is just one of those things, us as players we are there to do a job, it can be tough, but we just have to take it on board, and whatever comes at us, we have to deal with it.”

Despite their injury troubles, Town have produced a couple of resilient defensive displayers in recent matches.

They got an important 2-1 win against Port Vale last weekend before defending well again in the clash at Exeter on Tuesday night.

Shrews have found it really hard on the road this season – having not won since the end of August – so a trip to Notts County could be difficult to navigate.

Winchester continued: “We know it is a tough game against Notts County, but the lads know if we go out there and do our jobs then fingers crossed we can take on the form we have had in the last few games and get a positive result.

“Especially with the amount of injuries we have at the moment, the lads that are out there, they are a credit to themselves and their families and everyone associated to the football club.

“It is hard to keep going and keep going and some of the lads who are playing as well are probably carrying some little knocks and niggles.

“They are just trying to get on with it and they are playing through the pain barrier.”