Ollie Westbury debrief: Shrewsbury grinding out results where they can

The division is incredibly close at the moment, with 10 points separating 10th-placed Charlton and 21st-placed Fleetwood.

On the back of a rotten defeat away at Blackpool, Town have managed to pick up points.

They have not been fluent. They have not been pretty. But they have been resilient in the face of adversity.

The game against Exeter on Tuesday night was an eyesore. It was a game of few chances, but given the way Shrews' away form has been of late and their list of players in the treatment room – it can be considered a good outcome.

Since the win against Derby late in October Town had lost their way defensively. They had conceded 17 goals in just seven games across all competitions – before Saturday's 2-1 win over Port Vale.