Marko Marosi

Town were excellent defensively with the Salop number one rarely required to do anything. What he did do was solid, as per.

Quiet... 6

Chey Dunkley

The Town skipper moved away from his usual central role to play as the right centre-back. He won, as he always does, countless headers from corners to nod the ball away from danger.

Good... 7

Aaron Pierre

It was the big defender's first league start since being back at the club and he was very assured in the middle of the back three operating in a no-nonsense way.

Steady... 6

Joe Anderson

Backed up a solid performance on Saturday with another good one against Exeter putting in some important challenges. Seemed to grow in confidence as it wore on.

Assured... 6

Jordan Shipley

Offers a good outlet down the left for Town when they go forward. There was not a great deal of quality on show in forward areas from anyone in the game but Shipley attended to his defensive duties well.

Solid... 6

Elliott Bennett

Went off during the midway point of the first half with a laceration to his foot/ankle. Has now been added to the long list of Town players in the treatment room.

Sore... n/a

Carl Winchester

Another appearance in midfield for the Salop man. Mopped up really well on a couple of occasions when the visitors tried to counter-attack quickly.

Safety net... 6

Nohan Kenneh

The kind of Town performance that Kenneh excels in. He gets around the pitch well, puts himself about and is always involved.

Energetic... 6

Dan Udoh

It was a slightly deeper role for Udoh in Devon. Something that suited him as he dropped into the number 10 position on quite a few occasions and got Shrews on the front foot. Went closest with half chances late on.

Creative... 7

Max Mata

Looking for his second goal in as many games. The Kiwi won several important flick-ons but maybe could have done better with a header early on.

Quiter... 6

Ryan Bowman

The forward has not had too much game time recently, and he was back at his old club, but it was not his night, and the ball struggled to stick to him.

Tried... 5

Subs: Tunmise Sobowale 5 (Bennett 22), Mal Benning (Mata 88)

Not used: Burgoyne, Loughran, Whitney, Owusu, Godwin.