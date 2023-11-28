Shropshire Star
Matt Taylor happy with 'hard-earned' Shrewsbury draw and reveals latest injury blow

Matt Taylor revealed Elliott Bennett suffered a laceration to his foot in Shrewsbury Town's 'hard-earned' draw against Exeter.

By Ollie Westbury
Elliott Bennett has become the latest to join Shrewsbury's lengthy injury list (AMA)

Salop backed up their win against Port Vale at the weekend with a battling 0-0 draw against Gary Caldwell's struggling side at St James Park.

It was a tough game on the eye, but given Town's injury situation, a point and a clean sheet on the road was a good result.

They were without 10 first-team players before the game, and Bennett went off with a nasty injury midway through the first half.

Taylor said: "That was hard-earned. We have come here tonight with ten first-team players left at the training ground because they are injured with none of them coming back imminently.

"And we have picked up another injury tonight with Elliott Bennett with a deep cut and a laceration to his foot.

"So everything that could go against us is going against us, they battled harried, and they were brilliant.

"I cannot have any complaints. I will go with that every week, that is a minimum requirement.

"I am very happy standing here right now with a clean sheet away from home considering in our last away game we got beat 4-0.

"What they did tonight was they dug deep and probably should have won the game - we had the better chances.

"Their keeper made an unbelievable save at the end. They hit the woodwork from a free-kick but other than that I do not remember Marko having to make a save."

