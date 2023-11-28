Matt Taylor happy with 'hard-earned' Shrewsbury draw and reveals latest injury blow

Salop backed up their win against Port Vale at the weekend with a battling 0-0 draw against Gary Caldwell's struggling side at St James Park.

It was a tough game on the eye, but given Town's injury situation, a point and a clean sheet on the road was a good result.

They were without 10 first-team players before the game, and Bennett went off with a nasty injury midway through the first half.

Taylor said: "That was hard-earned. We have come here tonight with ten first-team players left at the training ground because they are injured with none of them coming back imminently.

"And we have picked up another injury tonight with Elliott Bennett with a deep cut and a laceration to his foot.

"So everything that could go against us is going against us, they battled harried, and they were brilliant.

"I cannot have any complaints. I will go with that every week, that is a minimum requirement.

"I am very happy standing here right now with a clean sheet away from home considering in our last away game we got beat 4-0.

"What they did tonight was they dug deep and probably should have won the game - we had the better chances.

"Their keeper made an unbelievable save at the end. They hit the woodwork from a free-kick but other than that I do not remember Marko having to make a save."