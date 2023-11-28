Exeter v Shrewsbury: Ollie Westbury's predicted line-up

With nine players 'potentially' out injured - what starting XI could Matt Taylor decide to go with?

Marko Marosi

The Salop number one always plays when he is fit, he was good on Saturday against Vale with some important blocks. He will be in the team.

Morgan Feeney

It was a surprise to see the defender back in the starting XI so soon on his reintroduction to the Town squad - another indication of how short they are. That is not doubting his ability, as he a solid as a rock at the back, but he had been out for a while. With other injuries, he will need to start again.

Chey Dunkley

Another tremendous display from Dunkley on Saturday, he will be that key figure in the middle of the back three.

Joe Anderson