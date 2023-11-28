Exeter v Shrewsbury: Matt Taylor keeping his players grounded as they aim to break away day winless run in Devon

It has been a turbulent few months to open the League One season for Taylor and Shrewsbury Town – there have been some huge highs and crushing lows.

They produced one of their best home performances of the season on Saturday to beat Port Vale, but now they have to refocus as they head to Devon, seeking to win on the road for the first time since the end of August.

He said: “Football is a crazy game because the highs are so high and the lows are so low. My role and my responsibility is to try and keep the players on an even keel.

“It is not easy, but you cannot become disillusioned when things do not go your way because there are so many variables, so for me we are already ahead of ourselves, and we know what is coming with Exeter.

“As a group of staff, we work extremely hard. The players will understand what to expect.