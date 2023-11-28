Exeter 0 Shrewsbury 0: Salop grind out point in Devon

It came in the form of a 0-0 draw with Exeter at St James Park with Shrews only able to name two senior outfield players on their bench.

The game itself was a tough watch with very little quality on show from either side, but what Salop did for the second time in a matter of days was show a defensive determination to keep a clean sheet.

The draw was only the fifth point they have collected on the road this season against an Exeter side who booed off their team and manager at full-time.

After the weekend's victory against Port Vale Shrewsbury lost two more players in the form of Tom Flanagan and Taylor Perry who did not feature.

Elliott Bennett of Shrewsbury Town and Jack Aitchison of Exeter City (AMA)

But before kick-off there was positive news on Flanagan as it Taylor revealed he has not ruptured his ACL.

It is a crazy week for the team as they have one less day to prepare for their next against Notts County in the FA Cup which is being played on Friday.

Any draw on the road is a good one, and given the circumstances, the team will be very happy to some points back to Shropshire.

ANALYSIS

Exeter had picked up one point from their last nine League One games and came into the clash on the back of a 7-0 thrashing at Bolton Wanderers at the weekend.

It would not be straightforward for Shrews as they have struggled on their travels this season, and they were without 10 first-team players.

Feeney the latest to be ruled out before kick-off with a kidney problem.

Chey Dunkley of Shrewsbury Town and Cheick Diabate of Exeter City (AMA)

It was a fast-paced start to the game - Jordan Shipley and Max Mata missing half chances for Town who came out the blocks quickly despite their injury troubles.

Sadly 10 became 11 at the midway point of the first half as Elliott Bennett the latest casualty as he overstretched to make a block - Tunmise Sobowale the man to replace him.

The injury, and the delay to the game, took the sting out of the clash for the next 10 minutes.

Carl Winchester of Shrewsbury Town (AMA)

The early fast-paced tempo seemed to evaporate from that point with both sides being rather careless in possession.

Dan Udoh played in a slightly deeper role behind the front two of Ryan Bowman and Max Mata.

It always felt like a goal would change the complexion of the match in Town's favour with the home fans on edge.

A 'Caldwell Out' banner was on display in the Adam Stansfield Stand demonstrating how displeased the locals are with their side's current run of form.

Ryan Trevitt had shot from distance for the hosts just before the break. Marko Marosi made a meal of it - but managed to keep it out - and that brought a quiet first half to a close.

The Town boss had very limited options from the bench, as Mal Benning was the only senior member of the squad Taylor could introduce.

Yanic Wildschut shot from the corner of the penalty area and it trickled into the arms of Marosi in the only exciting moment in what was a quiet opening 15 minutes to the second period.

Reece Cole hit the post directly from a free-kick that had Marosi scrambling while Dunkley headered straight at Vil Sinisalo from a corner.

Elliott Bennett of Shrewsbury Town leaves the game injured (AMA)

It was a bitterly cold evening and 169 Shrewsbury fans made the journey down the M5 to watch the clash.

One of Town's best chances of the evening came on the break. Carl Winchester doing well to carry it forward.

But he put too much on the ball and Udoh's effort was from too narrow of an angle and it went into the side netting.

Udoh was really bright, and he went close again moments later, this time from an even tighter angle and he forced Vil Sinisalo into a smart stop down to his right side.

The Town boss went to his bench with two minutes of normal time remaining introducing Benning to sure the midfield area with Town seemingly settling for a point.

The home side huffed and puffed but in fairness to Town as they had looked all night, they were compact at the back and they picked up a point.

Shrews: Marosi, Dunkley, Pierre, Anderson, Bennett (Sobowale 22), Shipley, Kenneh, Winchester, Bowman, Mata (Benning 88), Udoh.

Subs: Burgoyne, Godwin, Benning, Whitney, Sobowale, Owusu, Loughran.

Exeter: Sinisalo, Jules, Aimson, Trevitt, Cole (Carroll 76), Wildschut (Harper 85), Niskanen (Kite 85), Rankine (Taylor 67), Sweeney, Aitchison, Diabate (Scott 67).

Subs: MacDonald, Hartridge, Carroll, Scott, Kite, Taylor, Harper.