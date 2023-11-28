Dave Edwards: Shrewsbury Town produced exactly the right reaction in win over Port Vale

It was not just the result it was also the manner of the performance that was so disappointing, but he got everything he possibly could have asked for from his players against Port Vale.

They were not at their stellar best, but they faced a lot of adversity going into the game with injuries going against them.

I spoke last week about how they need to get back to defending like they did at the start of the season as they have been shipping in too many goals in recent weeks.

They really got back to that, all the players from defence right through to attack looked like a team that was really sticking together and defending for the cause with their bodies on the line. You could visibly see the encouragement for each other and they really looked like a team that was together.

They had to defend a lot in the second half as Port Vale piled on the pressure, but I thought they looked back to their defensive best, and I felt they looked reasonably comfortable late on in the game.