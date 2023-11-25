Shrewsbury 2 Port Vale 1 - Report

Max Mata was the man to give Town the lead when he scored his first goal in a Town shirt nodding in Jordan Shipley's cross at the back post just before the half-hour mark.

After the break, Shrews doubled their lead when Dan Udoh broke away and produced a wonderful left-footed strike to beat Connor Ripley.

Vale, who have been in terrible league form of late, threatened a comeback when Ben Garrity scored a header with more than half an hour still to play.

Max Mata of Shrewsbury Town scores a goal to make it 1-0 (AMA)

But Town hung on for another home win at the Meadow - a home that is quickly becoming quite the fortress.

ANALYSIS

There was a touching moment before kick-off at the Meadow as both sets of fans united for a minute's applause for the four young boys, Jevon Hirst, Harvey Owen, Wilf Fitchett, and Hugo Morris.

The teenagers sadly lost their lives in the terrible crash this week which has rocked the local community.

Elliot Thorpe and Jason Sraha both missed out on the game through injury, another massive blow for an already depleted Shrewsbury team.

And within seven minutes that had gotten even worse when Tom Flanagan picked up a nasty knee injury and had to be replaced by Joe Anderson.

Port Vale had not won in the league since the middle of September, but they were the brighter of the two sides in the opening exchanges.

Max Mata of Shrewsbury Town celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 1-0 (AMA)

They should have led when Ben Garrity rose highest to meet Tom Sang's corner, but it was cleared off the line.

Gavin Massey hit one from just inside the box just after, but that was deflected wide.

Town's form at the Meadow has been very good, and Taylor would have been delighted when they took the lead just before the half-hour mark.

Mata was the man to get the goal after a wonderful crossfield ball from Elliott Bennett and Jordan Shipley's cross.

The New Zealand international headed home at the back post with the ball going in between the legs of Connor Ripley.

Shrewsbury Town's Tom Flanagan comes off injured in the first period (AMA)

It was not a vintage half by Town, with Vale looking bright at times. Salop would need to keep hold of the ball better after the break to maintain their lead.

Mata's all-round play was good and he played a big part in Town's second, holding the ball up and linking with Udoh.

Town's talisman carried it to the edge of the box, twisted and turned, before getting a left-footed shot off which went in off the bar.

Shrews had not defended set plays convincingly all afternoon and that is how Vale pulled a goal back.

A ball whipped in with pace from the right and Garrity was there to head it home.

Dan Udoh of Shrewsbury Town celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 2-0 (AMA)

Port Vale continued to push for an equaliser, and they dominated in terms of pressure.

They hit countless balls into the box, but Town coped and defended resolutely clinging on for the points.

Teams

Shrews: Marosi, Feeney, Dunkley, Flanagan (Anderson 7), Shipley, Winchester, Bennett (Pierre 85), Kenneh, Perry (Benning 45), Mata (Bowman 85), Udoh.

Subs: Burgoyne, Anderson, Benning, Pierre, Sobowale, Bowman, Loughran.

Port Vale: Ripley, Sang, Smith, Garrity, Chislett (Lowe 64), Devine, Ikpeazu (Loft 64), Ojo, Iacovitti (Debrah 64, Arblaster, Massey.

Subs: Leutwiler, Loft, Lowe, Conlon, Plant, Walters, Debrah.