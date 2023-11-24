AFC Telford United players rewarded with weekend off

The Bucks are without a game this weekend due to FA Trophy fixtures happening elsewhere, leaving them with a rare free weekend ahead of a hectic winter schedule.

And manager Kevin Wilkin revealed the decision to allow his players time off is a show of faith in them, and one he hopes is repaid against Stamford next weekend.

“We gave the players the night off on Tuesday and we’ll give them the weekend off as well, before going back to Tuesday and Thursday next week as normal,” he said.

“They’ll take a bit of downtime but equally there will be a heavy session physically on Thursday night because they’re getting the weekend off.”

Wilkin added: “Where we can give back to players it’s nice to do so.

“Equally I need everyone to stay up to speed.

“This is where you have to trust in players and trust that when they are given downtime they maintain their bodies and keep looking after themselves.”

The break offers the small Telford squad a well-deserved break, while also allowing injured stars Fraser Kerr and Byron Moore extra time to move forward with their recovery.

Captain Kerr is expected to return against Stamford while Wilkin offered a positive outlook on Moore’s injury, which he said is ‘healing quicker than expected’.

The Bucks manager added: “The players that need treatment will still come in for treatment, there’s no let-up in that.”

n Sam’s looking up: Page 42