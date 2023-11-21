Shrews Views S3 E16: The big Blackpool inquest!
Jonny Drury & Ollie Westbury return for the latest episode of the Shrews Views podcast.
By Jonny Drury
The boys unravel the dreadful Saturday afternoon on the coast at Blackpool as Salop slipped to a miserable 4-0 defeat.
They discuss what went wrong and how the injury Tom Bayliss compounds Matt Taylor's problems.
Jonny and Ollie also discuss your burning questions and look ahead to a big game this weekend as Salop return to home soil to face Port Vale.