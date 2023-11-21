Shropshire Star
Shrews Views S3 E16: The big Blackpool inquest!

Jonny Drury & Ollie Westbury return for the latest episode of the Shrews Views podcast - in association with the Kettle & Toaster Man.

By Jonny Drury
Published
Check out the latest episode of Shrews Views

The boys unravel the dreadful Saturday afternoon on the coast at Blackpool as Salop slipped to a miserable 4-0 defeat.

They discuss what went wrong and how the injury Tom Bayliss compounds Matt Taylor's problems.

Jonny and Ollie also discuss your burning questions and look ahead to a big game this weekend as Salop return to home soil to face Port Vale.

