Matt Taylor insists Christmas a good benchmark for Shrewsbury Town

Salop have had an indifferent start to the season – there have been some really good moments like a brilliant 1-0 win against Derby, but there have been some crushing lows like the 4-0 defeat at the seaside this weekend against Blackpool.

Town currently sit 16th in League One – four points above the relegation zone – but have played two games more than every side below them apart from Wigan and Carlisle.

And when asked when he feels the league table begins to take shape, Taylor said: “At Christmas, you really get an idea of how you can judge a team as by that point you have played everybody once.

“The league is still probably balancing itself out and it is a lot tighter this season than it was last.

“But we need to be better away from home, in terms of the results, even when we have played against Wigan and when we played against Barnsley I fancied us because I see every day what our players can do in training.”

Town’s away record is more than cause for concern – they have lost seven games out of the nine they have played, and that leaves them 23rd in the away form table.

In contrast, their home form has been excellent and they are eighth in the home form table, so they will be pleased their next game is at the Croud Meadow against Port Vale.