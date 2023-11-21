Exclusive: Where Shrewsbury Town are looking to strengthen in January window

Director of football Micky Moore is understood to like working with five strikers, and with their struggles in front of goal, Town are set to dip into the January market to fix the problem.

They have only managed to score 10 times in their 18 League One games so far this campaign.

Despite this statistic, they still sit 16th in the league table, but have played two games more than anyone else apart from Wigan and Carlisle.

There was hope Kieran Phillips would be able to add goals to the team – the forward scored seven goals in his 20 appearances at Morecambe last season – before he picked up a season-ending injury and returned to his parent club Huddersfield.

He arrived on loan at Shrews towards the end of the summer window, and Matt Taylor had to manage his minutes, but there were high hopes for the youngster, but it just has not materialised for him as of yet and now he has a bad knee injury.

Max Mata arrived from Sligo Rovers in the summer. He is also yet to score in blue and amber, and the fact he has gone off on international duty on three occasions has not helped Town’s availability

issues.

Dan Udoh is the top scorer – he has scored four across all competitions, but chances for the forwards have been few and far between.