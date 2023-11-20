Shrewsbury require more than 'dusting themselves down' according to boss Matt Taylor

Salop fell to a 4-0 loss on a miserable afternoon at the seaside this weekend as the Tangerines ran riot at Bloomfield Road.

Neil Critchley’s side scored twice in the first half before adding another two after the break as Town’s battles on their travels continued.

And the Town boss was incredibly disappointed when he spoke with the press at full-time.

“No, there is far more to it than that,” Taylor said when asked if they need to dust themselves down and go again.

“That is my job, in my position, to go away and really reflect.

“Reflect honestly as we always do, when the players are back in we have got to make sure that we stop giving goals away because that is the thing that is killing us at the moment.”

Experienced striker Jordan Rhodes scored Blackpool’s first from the penalty spot before Jake Beesley added a second, converting CJ Hamilton’s cross just past the half-hour mark.

Kyle Joseph scored his first Blackpool goal before Beesley got his second of the game just eight minutes from time.

Taylor described his side’s performance as ‘not acceptable’.

“Not good enough,” he continued.

“I think we can accept being beaten by a team that has had to work really hard for their goals, but that has not been the case so it is extremely disappointing.

“You are always going to want more, it is a difficult place to come, but what you cannot do is come here and make it easy for the opposition, and that is what we have done.

“I have been on the end of results like this myself as a player, but the most important thing is that everyone reflects openly and honestly and that is what we will do.

“You cannot do anymore. The thing is, as much as we want to try and affect the result, we can’t it has gone.

“So all we have to do is make sure that, and we will make sure, mark my words, that we are better away from home the next time we play, and it is not at our stadium.

“There is always pressure in every game of football, but when you perform like we have, and you give away the goals of course there is going to be pressure on the next home game.

“That is always going to be the way of football, what we are striving for is a better level of consistency.”

Town have a game against Port Vale around the corner and a week to prepare on the training ground.

They could be without Tom Bayliss, though, as the midfielder went off injured in the defeat.

Taylor continued: “He is in a boot at the moment, I think he is going to go for an X-ray, but the initial signs do not look great, but we won’t know anymore for another couple of days.”