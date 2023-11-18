Shrewsbury boss Matt Taylor makes pledge after 4-0 humbling at Blackpool and provides Tom Bayliss injury update

Shrewsbury Town fell to a miserable 4-0 defeat on Saturday afternoon at the hands of Neil Critchley's Blackpool.

Jordan Rhodes and Jake Beesley scored in the first half while Kyle Jospeh and Beesley added another two after the break.

And a disappointed Shrewsbury boss has said his side's defeat was 'nowhere near good enough'.

"It is an unacceptable result.

"The goals that we have given away, without having the time to back over them, are not anywhere near good enough.

"We have got to get back to the clean sheet mentality that we had earlier in the season. We have got to be better away from home. Fact. End of.

"Accept full responsibility on behalf of the football club for the result. It is not good enough.

"More than 850 of our fans have spent their money to come and watch us today, and for us to put in a performance like that is nowhere near acceptable."

Taylor says his side will be working hard come Monday morning to put things right.

He continued: "It is not good enough. We will look at that. I will tell you one thing we will be putting that right come Monday when the players are in, I can tell you that for nothing."

Town's afternoon was made even worse when Tom Bayliss picked up an injury just before half-time and it now looks as if he is set for a period on the sidelines.

"No, he is in a boot at the moment, I think he is going to go for an X-ray, but the initial signs do not look great, but we won't no anymore for another couple of days.

"Tom has been pretty much ever-present in the team this season so yeah to compound the misery in the result today it looks as if we might lose Tom for a period of time as well."