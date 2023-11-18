Blackpool 4 Shrewsbury Town 0 - Report

The final score, 4-0, came after the home side scored two goals in each half to ease past Shrews.

Jordan Rhodes gave them the lead from the penalty spot before Jake Beesley added a second, converting CJ Hamilton's cross.

After the break, the visitors added a third when Kyle Joseph went through after Jason Sraha failed to cut out a through ball.

An already tough afternoon got worse when Beesley got his second of the afternoon to inflict more misery on Town.

ANALYSIS

Shrewsbury came into the game having only taken four points on the road in the league this season scoring just two goals.

Dan Udoh of Shrewsbury Town and Marvin Ekpiteta of Blackpool (AMA)

Salop started brightly when Tom Bayliss did well to get passed James Husband. He got his shot off from a tight angle, and it forced Dan Grimshaw into an important save.

But the home side took the lead in the 19th minute when Tom Flanagan fouled Karamoko Dembele, and referee Ben Speedie pointed to the spot.

Jordan Rhodes sent Marko Marosi the wrong way giving Neil Critchley's team the lead.

The hosts had pretty much all the ball for most of the half, and that dominance was rewarded with a second goal just passed the half-hour mark.

Jordan Shipley of Shrewsbury Town and Matthew Pennington of Blackpool (AMA)

A mistake from Joe Anderson saw Hamilton get away down the right, he got to the byline and squared it to Beesley, who smuggled it over the line.

It got worse for Shrewsbury when Tom Bayliss went off with an ankle injury just before the break, making a challenging half even more difficult for boss Matt Taylor.

The start to the second half was quiet, but within moments of Taylor introducing Mal Benning and Tunmise Sobowale Marosi was forced into a terrific double save.

Ryan Bowman of Shrewsbury Town and Marvin Ekpiteta of Blackpool (AMA)

Admittedly, the Salop number one had given the ball away initially, but he saved an effort from distance from Sonny Carey before denying Beesley while he was still on the floor.

It was three with 16 minutes to go, Joseph scoring his first goal for the club after Jason Sraha failed to cut out a through ball.

It got even worse for Town when Beesley went through on goal, he went around Marosi and slotted into an empty net and it finished 4-0.

Teams

Shrews: Marosi, Flanagan, Dunkley, Anderson (Benning 60), Sraha, Winchester, Bennett (Sobowale 60), Perry, Shipley, Bayliss (Bowman 43), Udoh.

Subs: Burgoyne, Pierre, Thorpe, Benning, Sobowale, Bowman, Watts.

Blackpool: Grimshaw, Husband, Pennington, Dale (Lyons 81), Carey (Morgan 67), Dembele (Connolly 81), Dougall, Rhodes (Joseph 67), Beesley, Ekpiteta, Hamilton (Weir 85).

Subs: O'Donnell, Connolly, Morgan, Joseph, Weir, Casey, Lyons.