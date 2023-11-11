Shrewsbury 3 Reading 2 - Report

Town had not scored more than once in a league game since August 15, so when they went 2-0 down inside 15 minutes against the Royals courtesy of goals from Sam Smith and Dom Ballard they had a mountain to climb.

Tom Bayliss got one back in the first half, to half the deficit, but it looked like they were heading to a 2-1 defeat when five minutes of stoppage time was added on.

But captain Chey Dunkley equalised in the 92nd minute before Jason Sraha scored his first Town goal with what was the last kick of the game.

Taylor Perry of Shrewsbury Town and Nelson Abbey of Reading (AMA)

It was one end of the spectrum to the other, as Town were booed off at half-time only for scenes of jubilation at the full-time whistle for the Shrews fans.

ANALYSIS

Given Town's current run of form, it was imperative they started on the front foot against Reading.

And it is safe to say anything could be further from the truth.

The visitors led in the 12th minute when two former Salop players David Button and Smith combined.

Button with a long goal kick played in Smith, he had too much strength for Chey Dunkley, and he fired in beyond Marosi.

Chey Dunkley of Shrewsbury Town and Sam Smith of Reading (AMA)

If you thought going behind inside 12 minutes was bad, it was made a lot worse just three minutes later when Reading added a second.

Dunkley sliced a cross in the air, and somehow Marko Marosi was outmuscled. Dom Ballard got up above him and nodded it into the net.

The Town players protested, but it was never a foul, and they had a mountain to climb.

The atmosphere was tense inside the Meadow, which eased a little when Tom Bayliss scored his second of the season to half the deficit.

It was another defensive calamity, but this time from the visitors, as Bayliss tucked the ball away from close range.

Max Mata of Shrewsbury Town and Nelson Abbey of Reading (AMA)

Town's best spell of the half followed, but they were booed off at the break.

Matt Taylor introduced Dan Udoh after the break in an attempt to get Shrews back into the game.

But Reading should have been out of sight. Femi Azeez saw an effort deflected narrowly over.

And Marosi made a wonderful double save to deny Azeez and Andy Yiadom to keep the score at 2-1.

As the half wore on, Town started to push for an equaliser. Dunkley forced Button into a smart stop, as did Jordan Shipley.

Tunmise Sobowale of Shrewsbury Town and Sam Smith of Reading (AMA)

And then right at the death, Town skipper Dunkley got in front of his man from a set piece to convert.

Moments later, there were scenes of immense joy for Town as the ball fell to Sraha at the back post, and he smashed home.

TEAMS

Shrews: Marosi, Flanagan, Dunkley, Sraha, Shipley, Sobowale (Udoh 45), Winchester, Bennett, Bayliss, Perry, Mata (Bowman 61).

Subs: Burgoyne, Bowman, Udoh, Anderson, Kenneh, Benning, Thorpe.

Reading: Button, Knibbs, Ballard (Elliott 70), Smith (Ehibhatiomhan 85), Azeez (Guinness-Walker 81), Yiadom, Dorsett (Dean 6), Hutchinson, Bindon, Wing, Abbey.

Subs: Pereira, Elliott, Dean, Ehibhatiomhan, Guinness-Walker, Craig, Rushesha.