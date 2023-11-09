Why decision from Shrewsbury Town keeper Marko Marosi back fired

The Town keeper went down in pain a couple of moments before he made an error for the first goal in their 2-0 defeat at home to Bolton.

But despite his movement being hampered he carried on, and Paris Maghoma’s effort from distance squirmed underneath him to give Bolton an important lead in a game of few chances.

Marosi was unable to continue and he had to be replaced by Harry Burgoyne.

Taylor said the keeper’s choice to carry on would have been what he felt was right for the team and is something he has no issues with.

“I think he landed on his back during the warm-up,” said Taylor. “It was a back spasm.

“It is a difficult one because you want to stay on and help the team, I am not suggesting that is the reason he has made an error.

“Has it got something to do with it? I will have to have a conversation with him.

“It is a decision only he can make, there is only so much we can do on the sidelines. You have to trust your players to make the right decisions in terms of whether or not they are fit.

“Whatever decision he made he would have made it for the right reasons, and that is to help the team so I have no issue with that.

“He has been brilliant since I have been here and he has been a fantastic servant to the football club, but that changed the game.

“The first goal in this league is hugely important so they go on and we give away a second goal quite naively.”

For 65 minutes Town competed well with Bolton but having only scored seven goals in their 16 league games it always looked a long way back, and Taylor gave his thoughts on the game.

He said: “For large parts, we were excellent out of possession. When we got it we of course always want to be better with the ball, but in terms of effort and performance – really good. Up until that point [Marosi error] we have dominated in terms of final third entries, corners and in terms of the areas of the pitch we want to be in.

“We haven’t made them territory advantages count but we are playing against one of the best and biggest clubs in the league. And for me, for us not to come away with a point is really difficult right now with the emotions as raw as it is.

“We had good chances. Bolton had two shots on goal and they scored two goals.

“We have had three or four opportunities on their goal and not scored.

“You have to understand the context behind it (the goal record).

“The context behind it is up to that point everything is really good.

“My challenge now – I stand here in front of you every game – the players need to take responsibility.

“They are the ones who are on the pitch and when they get those moments they have got to score. We got three goals here a few days ago.”

The Town boss also revealed Ryan Bowman missed out with a hamstring issue which they hope is not too serious.

He said: “Ryan Bowman pulled out of training because he’s got a tight hamstring. What we can’t do is risk Ryan because Max Mata is going away on international duty.”