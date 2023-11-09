Matt Taylor delivers Marko Marosi injury update

The Town number one had to come off during Shrews’ recent 2-0 defeat against Bolton Wanderers after suffering a back spasm.

And the former Coventry man has not trained since the game on Tuesday evening and head coach Matt Taylor says it is too early to tell if he will be available to play against the Royals this weekend.

“He is OK. He has not trained yet,” the Town boss said. “We will make a late call on him and see how that looks.

“I think it was a back spasm, and the medical staff have been working with him.

“He was in yesterday for treatment as were a couple of the other players.

“It was a tough physical game for us on Tuesday and it is too early to make a call on Marko, but he will be doing everything he possibly can to be fit.”

If Marosi does not make it, Harry Burgoyne will come in for his second start of the season – the other was at Forest Green in the EFL Trophy.

It will be Burgoyne’s first start for Salop in League One since the 2-1 victory over MK Dons back in October last year. And Taylor says the keeper has been training hard and will be ready for his opportunity should it arise.

“Harry has been really professional in his approach,” said Taylor. “It is really difficult as a goalkeeper. I can only imagine that as you can only play one position and I think Harry has played an unbelievable support role at this football club and if called upon he will go and do a really good job.

“I know he has been disappointed recently because he has not been in the team and it must be ever so difficult as a goalkeeper and that is it.

“He came on against Bolton, he made an excellent save in the second half to keep it at 1-0 and he couldn’t do anything about the second goal.

“His distribution was good as well, he is extremely professional and he has been working extremely hard in training and we have seen an upturn in his performances and that is what we need, we need competition all over the squad and that is what we have in the goalkeeping area.”

Town were without vice-captain Ryan Bowman on Tuesday night too.

He picked up a minor hamstring problem on Monday, and with Town soon to be without Max Mata as he goes on international duty, Taylor says they did not want to take a risk with Bowman.

He said: “He has trained and is back in the group it was more precautionary than anything else.

“What we can’t do is pick up another long-term injury.

“So it was a case of Ryan not being available for that game, but he will definitely be available for Saturday.”