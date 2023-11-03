Ex-Shrewsbury Town striker Tom Bradshaw is rooting for an FA Cup upset for minnows

Bradshaw will be watching proudly as his brother Dan lines up for Sheppey United against another of his former clubs, Walsall, at Holm Park.

Dan has propelled himself to legendary status at Sheppey, who play at tier eight in the Isthmian League South East Division, with 133 goals for the club.

His goal helped Sheppey secure a 1-1 draw in the previous round against Billericay, as the Ites booked their place in the FA Cup first round for the first time in their history on penalties.

FA Cup fever has consumed the Isle of Sheppey, and they even have their very own celebrity fan in the shape of Shaun Williamson (AKA Barry Evans from EastEnders).

However, Tom won’t be able to make the trip to Holm Park with Millwall preparing to face Southampton at The Den on Saturday.

But the Wales international, who played for Shrewsbury from 2009 to 2014, will be watching on TV, and understandably admitted that family comes first.

“It’ll be a tough place to go and it’s not a game I envy for Walsall players, especially when teams go to the ground where there’s a no lose situation,” he said.

“It’s a bonus that they (Sheppey) get to play in the FA Cup first round and it’s an experience that they’ll enjoy but there is no expectation on them to win the game. They can be dangerous games to play in.

“There’s not many teams I’d be rooting for against Walsall but purely from a family point of view, I hope that my brother scores.

“His goal scoring record in the lower leagues has been brilliant and it’s really nice for him to be getting some plaudits, and some sort of media attention.

“They’ve done brilliantly to get to the first round. I don’t get to see him play very often because I’ve got a young family and I play on the same days that he does.

“It is an incredible story and they are a good team.

“I’ve been to watch them around two or three times over the last couple of years and they move the ball really well.

“To be at the Billericay replay and see them win on penalties and get through to the first round. Then to draw Walsall in the first round was incredible to watch.

“My family still live close. and I can’t wait to watch the game.”