Matt Taylor: Elliott Bennett understands Shrewsbury hook

It was a strange afternoon at the DW Stadium after Shrewsbury Town skipper Chey Dunkley was sent off in the fourth minute after hauling down Thelo Aasgaard.

The sending-off meant Shrews needed to rethink, and Taylor decided to bring on Nohan Kenneh to provide extra energy in the midfield.

Bennett has not featured heavily in the opening 15 League One games, but was given his opportunity in Greater Manchester with Taylor hopeful he could bring composure to Town in midfield.

“I have a lot of conversations with Elliott, it is always disappointing to do that to somebody but that is not through any fault of his own.” the boss said.

“We wanted him and I wanted him to play in the formation on Saturday to try to get more control of the game.

“But we did not have the chance for him to influence it with his football skills.

“So then you look and think about the players who could come onto the pitch, and one of Nohan’s strengths is out of possession, and we were going to have to suffer a lot at the weekend.

“I have spoken with Elliott and while he is extremely disappointed he understands it and he will be ready to go (again) as will the rest of the players.”

Town take on Colchester this weekend in the FA Cup.