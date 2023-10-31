Shrewsbury Town's Tom Bayliss loving new role

Tom Bayliss on the ball for Salop at Wigan (AMA)

In Bayliss’s first season in Shropshire, he played behind the striker in the number 10 position in a 3-4-1-2, where he had the flexibility to go anywhere on the pitch to receive the ball.

But the formation under new boss Matt Taylor is slightly different, with Shrewsbury operating in a 3-5-2 in most cases with a deeper midfielder – normally Nohan Kenneh – and Bayliss and Taylor Perry operating as number eights on either side of him.

And Bayliss has enjoyed adding strings to his bow so far this campaign.

“It is a bit of a different role for me this year,” he said about his positional change.

“Playing as an eight instead of as a 10. There is more structure to my game this season. It has been good to learn new ideas and off new people and I have enjoyed it.

“Last season we played with two holding midfielders and with me in the number 10. I could move around where I wanted to and get on the ball.

“But this year we play with one holding midfielder and two in front of that.

“So I am more predominantly on one side of the pitch so it is about working where I can get in positions and get on the ball. That is how he wants us to play (Matt Taylor) and I am enjoying learning that role.