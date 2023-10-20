Shrewsbury Town vow to improve communication with fans

Liam Dooley as promised better communication with Salop fans (AMA)

New chief executive Liam Dooley wants to create closer links between the club and fan base after arriving from Sheffield Wednesday this week.

And a statement from the club last night confirmed they are keen to do more.

It read: “Shrewsbury Town is determined to improve communication with our supporters – with the club committing to regular meetings to increase dialogue with fans.

“Earlier this week, we announced Liam Dooley has been appointed our chief executive officer with increased fan engagement a key priority for the new CEO.

“On Thursday, Liam met with supporter liaison officer (SLO) Roger Groves as well as Mike Davis who has returned as an SLO after a short break.

“At that meeting a schedule for future fan engagement meetings was agreed for current and potential future SLOs to meet with Liam on a monthly basis.

“The club also would like to launch a new fan engagement panel that will consist of a diverse group of supporters who will meet with the club four times a year.

“Shrewsbury Town is also committed to holding bi-annual supporter’s parliament meetings – where all fans will have the opportunity to attend. More details on the fan engagement panel and the supporter’s parliament meetings will be announced soon."

And supporter liaison officer Roger Groves told Shrewsbury Town: “The meeting on Thursday I thought was very positive and very honest from both sides. Refreshingly, there was a unanimous agreement of what the challenges are and where we need to focus.

“I’m really pleased that Mike has decided to return to work alongside me as an SLO once again.

“Over several years we have worked closely with both the club and supporters and that togetherness has allowed us to achieve a number of key things.