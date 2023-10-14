Shrewsbury Town boss Matt Taylor: I would change international call-up rules

Nohan Kenneh is one of two Salop players on international duty (AMA)

Salop will be without Nohan Kenneh and Max Mata for today’s game against Cambridge United, but the clash will still go ahead as Shrews fall below the number of missing players required for a postponement.

It seems a little harsh on Town as they will be without two players who would have started the game, and with their injury problems, they need everyone in the squad available to them.

Taylor says it is frustrating but he refuses to make any excuses, saying whoever is selected needs to go and put in a good performance.

He said: “We have not hit the threshold, and I am not going to stand here and complain about it. I am going to tell you that whoever is selected is ready to go and put in a performance and win a game of football.

“We are not a team that meets the threshold.

“The rules are there. Would I like the rules to be changed to help us in this situation? Yes, I would, but I am also conscious that I won’t be the only coach saying that.

“It is what it is, we have to make sure that we get on it. I am sure there are a number of things we would all like changed in the ruling process.”

Town’s game against Bolton earlier this season was called off due to the number of international call-ups Bolton had, and seven games have been called off this weekend.

Matt Taylor said perhaps they could look at a way to make it fairer, but they must just get on with it.

He said: “It is a difficult one, but how would that system look in League One or League Two to make it fair for everybody?

“There will be a number of games off in our league this weekend.

“We are not one of them, we were one of them last time there was an international break.

“Do I think it is a bit of a kick in the teeth for us missing two influential starting players for us?

“Yes I do, but what can we do about it? They are not our rules – we have to abide by them.