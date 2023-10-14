Cambridge United 1 Shrewsbury Town 1 - Report

Taylor Perry celebrates his late equaliser (AMA)

Shrews were unable to get back-to-back wins, but they did get their first draw on their travels this season with the game ending 1-1 at Abbey Stadium.

The hosts took the lead midway through the second half when Michael Morrison danced through the Shrewsbury team - evading five challenges before slotting past Marko Marosi.

It was inexcusable from a Town perspective, and with the lack of goals in the team, it looked a long way back.

But Perry rescued a point late on in the scrappiest of ways. It pinballed around in the U's penalty area before he lashed it home.

It earned Town a point, which overall, was probably a fair result with the hosts hanging on as they pushed for a winner.

ANALYSIS

Town have been hit badly with injuries over the course of the season so far, and they announced the signing of Aaron Pierre before kick-off to try and help with squad depth.

Carl Winchester on the ball for Salop (AMA)

The former Shrews man signed a short-term deal until January and made the bench for the game.

Brandon Fleming played in midfield with Mal Benning coming in at left wing-back - Jason Sraha made his first League One start for the club.

A minute's silence was perfectly observed before kick-off for the victims of devastating events in Israel and Palestine.

It was a first half that followed a similar pattern to most of the season for Town.

They looked tidy out of possession and resolute, but they struggled to create anything from open play.

Dan Udoh of Shrewsbury Town and Ryan Bennett of Cambridge United battle for the ball (AMA)

They started brightly with a couple of half chances coming from scrambles from set pieces, but the ball would not fall for a Shrews player to fire it home.

It did at the other end though, Town not dealing with a U's corner, and Michael Morrison should have turned the loose ball home from close range, but it went narrowly wide.

It was by no means a classic in Cambridge, but the hosts shaded the first 45 minutes.

They should have taken the lead when Jack Lankester hit the crossbar following a swift U's break away. Fejiri Okenabirhie got away down the right and pulled it back for him to lash against the bar just before the break.

When the game resumed Sraha looked Shrews' most likely route to goal. First, he bent the ball towards the top corner, which went over the bar and then he found himself in the right place to head over as well.

Phillips is still awaiting his first goal in a Town shirt, and he almost got it from Flanagan's long throw.

Another scramble in the box and his overhead kick went just wide of Stevens' post.

Brandon Fleming closes down John-Kymani Gordon (AMA)

The hosts had not threatened too much, but the way they opened the scoring was inexcusable from a Shrewsbury perspective.

Centre-back and captain Morrison picked up the ball just inside the Town half he beat five players before calmly passing it into the corner beyond Marosi.

It looked as if Town would not back up their win last weekend against Northampton, but Perry rescued them in the 87th minute.

Taylor Perry celebrates his late equaliser at Cambridge (AMA)

It was a scrappy equaliser, but Shrews will not care. Penalty appeals were turned down, and the loose ball fell to Perry who smashed into the net.

Subs

Shrews: Marosi, Flanagan, Dunkley, Sraha, Winchester, Benning (Bowman 73), Fleming, Perry, Bayliss (Bennett 80), Phillips (Sobowale 73), Udoh.

Cambridge: Stevens, Bennett, Andrew, Digby (Cousins 70), Morrison, Bennett, Brophy, Thomas, Okenabirhie (Ahadme 70), Lankester (May 60), Gordon (Janneh 60).