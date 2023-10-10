Notification Settings

Shrews Views S3 E10: Never in doubt!!

By Nathan JudahShrewsbury Town FCPublished: Comments

Ollie Westbury and Nathan Judah bring you the latest episode of Shrews Views in association with Kettle and Toaster Man.

The boys discuss the 1-0 win vs Northampton and all the talking points around the last-gasp win.

Is this the turning point for Salop or did the three points paper over the cracks?

Where do Shrewsbury finish this season and what position is acceptable?

All your questions are answered and there's a full preview ahead of the clash with Cambridge.

